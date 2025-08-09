According to a Mumbai-based senior partner at one of the top three law firms, clients have started asking them how much of the work is done by AI. “We have to disclose the quality and the quantity of work done by our in-house AI tool," said the partner who did not wish to be named. “The billing is getting decided only after that. In case a law firm chooses not to come forth, there is always a risk that the client may find out from its own checks and balances."