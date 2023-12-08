Law Firms Escalate Talent War Even in Slower Economy
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 08 Dec 2023, 07:00 PM IST
SummaryElite firms are in a financial arms race to attract and retain lawyers who bring in big books of business, shelling out millions to poach star partners and in some cases entire practice groups.
A turbulent economy has slowed demand for law firms. You wouldn’t know it from what they are paying for top talent.
