Law Firms Escalate Talent War Even in Slower Economy

Amid the aggressive poaching, a series of firms have unveiled pay raises at the associate level, aiming to preserve or improve their positions in the industry. The first move came in November, when the Milbank firm announced a new tier of raises. Shortly thereafter, Cravath, Swaine & Moore said it would give even larger raises to its associates, a pledge that Milbank then matched. A growing list of other firms have followed, meaning many associates are in line to receive increases of $10,000 to $20,000. At Milbank now, a first-year associate will make $225,000 in base salary, and senior associates could make as much as $435,000.

