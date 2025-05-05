Companies
Law ministry to start work on plugging gaps in arbitration law, as directed by Supreme Court
SummaryThe law ministry is also working on the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which aims to promote institutional arbitration and limit court interventions.
New Delhi: The union law and justice ministry will start working to plug procedural gaps and lacunae in the domestic arbitration law following the Supreme Court’s direction of 2 May, according to two people aware of the developments.
