The top court urged the ministry to address gaps in procedure where the law is completely absent. This was part of a judgement regarding the powers of an arbitral tribunal to include non-signatories to an arbitration agreement in the dispute proceedings.

In the case ASF Buildtech Pvt Ltd v. Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt Ltd, the bench of justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said that the lacunae had persisted in the domestic arbitration law despite decades of practice under the 1996 Arbitration and Conciliation Act.

“It is indeed very sad to note that even after these many years, procedural issues such as the one involved in the case at hand have continued to plague the arbitration regime of India," Justice Pardiwala said in the judgement.