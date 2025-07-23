Layoff News: Lamb Weston to cut 4% global staff, EnerSys to slash 575 jobs as cost-saving measure

Food processing major Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. plans a 4 per cent workforce reduction, aiming for an annual savings of $250 million by fiscal 2028, while energy services provider EnerSys will lay off 575 employees, expecting $80 million in annual savings by fiscal 2026.

Lamb Weston layoffs Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has announced to reduce its global workforce by nearly 4 per cent as part of a new cost-cutting programme, reported Bloomberg News.

The restructuring programme aims to achieve annual savings of $250 million by the end of fiscal 2028. The layoffs involve cutting some unfilled positions, the report said, citing the company.

The French fry supplier also projected that its net sales for fiscal year 2026 will be between $6.35 billion and $6.55 billion. According to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, $6.41 billion in net sales is expected. The new projection does not include any changes to tariffs and other measures.

The stock gained 5 per cent at 8:23 am during Wednesday's premarket trading in New York. The shares declined by 26 per cent for the year up to Tuesday’s close, while the S&P 500 index rose by 7.3 per cent, the report said.

EnerSys layoffs Energy services provider EnerSys announced on Tuesday it will lay off approximately 575 employees, or 11per cent of its global non-production workforce, mainly in corporate and management roles, news agency Reuters reported.

The company has 10,858 employees across the globe as of March 31, 2025.

EnerSys expects one-time restructuring charges between $15 million and $20 million during the second and third quarters of fiscal 2026.

The energy solutions provider anticipates that the layoffs will be substantially completed by the end of the second quarter and expects the changes to generate an annualised savings of $80 million, starting in fiscal year 2026, the report said.