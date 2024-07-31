Layoffs: Have Indian startups sailed past the crisis? Companies cut fewer jobs in 2024, says report

Indian startups cut less jobs in the first half of 2024 than in the year-ago period and the previous six months, according to data from Longhouse Consulting, an executive search firm.

From the January to June 2024, startups have cut almost 11,250 jobs in comparison to 21,000 jobs in the first half of 2023 and 15,000 jobs in the second half of 2023, according to data provided by Longhouse Consulting.

Despite the number of layoffs decreasing in 2024 in comparison to 2023, startups continue to face challenges such as lack of funding, and need for cost conservation. Some of them are planning initial public offerings (IPOs).

“The intensity has reduced; the bottom is behind us, but it’s not like good days are immediately ahead,” The Economic Times reported, quoting Anshuman Das, chief executive of Longhouse.

Startups are still hiring less by 35-40% from the high level of hiring in 2021-22, according to the data. However, the hiring of startups have improved from last year. In 2023, startups hired 60-70% less employees compared to the previous year.

But this is better than 2023, when startups were in the ‘Operation Clean-up’ phase, Das said. In 2023 more than 36,000 employees lost their jobs in contrast to 20,000 jobs in 2022 and more than 4,000 jobs in 2021.

Ola Electric, Paytm's parent company One97 Communications, Byju’s, Unacademy, Swiggy, Flipkart, Waycool, Healthify and The Good Glamm Group were the major companies to announce lay-offs.