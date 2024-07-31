Layoffs: Have Indian startups sailed past the crisis? Companies cut fewer jobs in 2024, says report

Layoffs: From January to June 2024, startup companies slashed almost 11,250 jobs, in comparison to 21,000 jobs in the first half of 2023.

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Layoffs: Startups have cut less jobs in the first half of 2024.
Layoffs: Startups have cut less jobs in the first half of 2024.(MINT_PRINT)

Indian startups cut less jobs in the first half of 2024 than in the year-ago period and the previous six months, according to data from Longhouse Consulting, an executive search firm.

From the January to June 2024, startups have cut almost 11,250 jobs in comparison to 21,000 jobs in the first half of 2023 and 15,000 jobs in the second half of 2023, according to data provided by Longhouse Consulting.

 

Also Read | Microsoft’s 3rd round of job cuts in product, programme management roles?

Despite the number of layoffs decreasing in 2024 in comparison to 2023, startups continue to face challenges such as lack of funding, and need for cost conservation. Some of them are planning initial public offerings (IPOs).

“The intensity has reduced; the bottom is behind us, but it’s not like good days are immediately ahead,” The Economic Times reported, quoting Anshuman Das, chief executive of Longhouse.

 

Also Read | Japan’s Chip Startup Is Right to Shoot for the Moon

Startups are still hiring less by 35-40% from the high level of hiring in 2021-22, according to the data. However, the hiring of startups have improved from last year. In 2023, startups hired 60-70% less employees compared to the previous year.

But this is better than 2023, when startups were in the ‘Operation Clean-up’ phase, Das said. In 2023 more than 36,000 employees lost their jobs in contrast to 20,000 jobs in 2022 and more than 4,000 jobs in 2021.

Ola Electric, Paytm's parent company One97 Communications, Byju’s, Unacademy, Swiggy, Flipkart, Waycool, Healthify and The Good Glamm Group were the major companies to announce lay-offs. 

 

Also Read | Budget 2024: Venture investors call abolition of angel tax a ‘huge reform’

“There may be some pockets where some layoffs are still happening or will happen but most of the calls that were supposed to be taken have already been taken. Most companies have now tightened their screws enough already. IPOs are one place where most are trying to get the costs right; there may be some bigger issues with large companies like Byju’s or wherever more M&As may be happening," ET reported, quoting the CEO of an edtech startup.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:24 AM IST
HomeCompaniesLayoffs: Have Indian startups sailed past the crisis? Companies cut fewer jobs in 2024, says report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    182.10
    10:25 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    -0.9 (-0.49%)

    GAIL India

    244.20
    10:25 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    10.55 (4.52%)

    Tata Steel

    164.05
    10:25 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    0 (0%)

    Bandhan Bank

    216.65
    10:25 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    -3.15 (-1.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Torrent Power

    1,749.00
    10:23 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    149.35 (9.34%)

    Angel Broking

    2,248.60
    10:23 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    110.2 (5.15%)

    Granules India

    617.05
    10:23 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    29.25 (4.98%)

    Honeywell Automation India

    56,599.95
    10:20 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    2680.5 (4.97%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue