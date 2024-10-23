Companies
Coforge, Persistent Systems continue growth on back of stable leadership
Jas Bardia 6 min read 23 Oct 2024, 06:15 PM IST
Summary
- While both companies deploy different strategies as they chase the next $1 billion, a commonality of their growth so far has been stability at the top.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Information technology companies Persistent Systems Ltd and Coforge Ltd, the latest entrants to the $1 billion club, reported revenue growth for the three months ended September on the back of business from clients in the Americas, which accounted for most of their incremental income.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less