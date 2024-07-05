LEAD’s Sumeet Mehta has a lesson for founders: Ditch that Plan B
Summary
- The first in the Founder Diaries series by Mint features Sumeet Mehta, the co-founder and CEO of schools-focused edtech unicorn LEAD.
Entrepreneurship isn’t easy; it’s 24/7 dedication. Only do it if you are genuinely passionate. Don’t do it unless you can’t sleep because you’re not doing it.
That’s Sumeet Mehta, the co-founder and chief executive of edtech platform LEAD Group, sounding like the protagonist in a Hollywood blockbuster going on about the hardnosed startup culture. Mehta earned his unicorn stripes when LEAD struck a valuation of $1.1 billion in a fundraising round led by marquee investors GSV Ventures and WestBridge Capital in early 2022.
Mehta had founded LEAD 10 years earlier, initially as a chain of schools. That was his first stint at entrepreneurship, following eight years at Procter and Gamble, most of those in Singapore, before he returned to Mumbai as CEO of Zee Learn. The transition from consumer brands to pedagogy only seems natural for a person born into a family of educators.
For this alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad, a key trait essential to every entrepreneur is resilience. There can’t be a Plan B.
This is his journey.
You are the first entrepreneur from your family. How did that happen?
Entrepreneurship is a very distant thing for my family because most of the people in our family are teachers; my parents were teachers, my brother and bhabhi (sister-in-law) still are teachers.
I grew up in a small town. And I think my reason for doing what I’m doing today is because when I finished my first 16-18 years of education and went to my engineering college, I realised the big gap between small towns in India and and large cities.
And I realised that children who grew up in small towns were at a disadvantage. They don’t have the awareness, they don’t have access, and they don’t have exposure. It seemed like the world was unfair.
I did my engineering and then an MBA and then went to P&G. But this thought was always at the back of my mind that at some point I have to go back and do something in education for kids in small towns. So I think that’s really the genesis.
How did you begin?
Me and Smita, my co-founder and my life partner, we were actually expecting our first kid in Singapore. So we said, okay, let’s pack all the changes in life and do it in one go. We decided to move back to India and I wanted to start up. Then I met Subhash Chandra (founder of Zee TV and chairperson of Essel Group), and in a twist of fate ended up running Zee Learn for five years.
But I realised that if I had to really make a difference I should first start by running schools in villages and small towns. My first school began with 14 students in a village in Gujarat, and then we opened four more schools in Maharashtra and small taluka areas.
Large cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru have enough good schools. But the moment you start going beyond the metros, the quality dips precipitously. I come from a small town and I’ve seen it firsthand.
What kind of capital went into these first five schools?
It wasn’t a lot. We didn’t have a lot of money. We acquired a building and land on a long-term lease. We had accumulated capital of about ₹1.5 crore. We set up the first floor of the first building and thankfully it worked out.
Was there a business plan at that point? No. There was an intention that we wanted to make a difference. And I had worked in education enough to know that if you run a good school, after the first 3-4 years, it works out because parents want good education and they are willing to pay for it. You just have to ensure you are providing quality education.
I have actually taught almost all grades from pre-primary all the way to grade eight.