Global private equity investor LeapFrog Investments, which has backed InsuranceDekho and Healthify, has shelved plans to explore continuation vehicles as an exit option and will instead focus on traditional routes such as block deals, mergers and acquisitions, and public listings, the firm’s top executive told Mint.
LeapFrog drops continuation vehicle plans, eyes listings, block deals, M&A for exits
SummaryPrivate equity firm LeapFrog Investments clarifies its stand on portfolio exits, emphasizing block deals, mergers, acquisitions, and public listings as primary paths for capital return.
Global private equity investor LeapFrog Investments, which has backed InsuranceDekho and Healthify, has shelved plans to explore continuation vehicles as an exit option and will instead focus on traditional routes such as block deals, mergers and acquisitions, and public listings, the firm’s top executive told Mint.
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