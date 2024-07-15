LeapFrog leads ₹279-crore funding round in education finance firm Auxilo

New Delhi: Private equity firm LeapFrog Investments has led a ₹279-crore funding round in Mumbai-based Auxilo Finserve that gives education loans to students aspiring to study in India and abroad.

LeapFrog made the investment from its ₹5,000-crore fund, which focuses on financial inclusion and healthcare opportunities in India, marking its first investment in the country's education finance sector.

The South African-Australian investment firm infused $30 million into the company, with an additional $3-4 million coming in from Auxilo's existing investors Trifecta Leaders Fund-I and Xponentia Opportunities Fund-II. The capital infusion will help Auxilo expand its student loan portfolio.

"This is our first investment in education. It's a business that blends our core theme of financial inclusion not only by giving out loans but also helps people get access to education, which is tremendously important," Stewart Langdon, partner at LeapFrog Investments, told Mint.

“We like businesses that are growing very fast and making an impact. Auxilo is enabling some 10,000 people to go overseas this year and achieve their dreams - so it is high growth and high impact. For all those reasons, we are excited about Auxilo”, Langdon said, explaining the rationale behind LeapFrog's investment in Auxilo.

He also emphasized LeapFrog’s broader investment strategy in India: "There are two dimensions to what we are looking to do in India - we have a new ₹5,000 crore fund which is looking at financial inclusion and healthcare. You'll see us do more in healthcare as well. Now we also have a climate strategy. That's where you'll see us continue being active in India."

The Mumbai-based education lender said its loans and advances grew at a 75% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from FY21 to FY24, reaching ₹2,878 crore as of 31 March, 2024. Growth in its disbursements is being driven by the rising demand for higher education, particularly from students in smaller cities, who aspire to study abroad, especially in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM, fields.