LeapFrog leads ₹279-crore funding round in education finance firm Auxilo

  • The South African-Australian investment firm infused $30 million into the company, with an additional $3-4 million coming in from existing investors Trifecta Leaders Fund-I and Xponentia Opportunities Fund-II. The capital infusion will help Auxilo expand its student lending portfolio.

Alisha Sachdev
First Published15 Jul 2024, 08:45 PM IST
The Mumbai-based education lender said its loans and advances grew at a 75% CAGR from FY21 to FY24.
The Mumbai-based education lender said its loans and advances grew at a 75% CAGR from FY21 to FY24.

New Delhi: Private equity firm LeapFrog Investments has led a 279-crore funding round in Mumbai-based Auxilo Finserve that gives education loans to students aspiring to study in India and abroad.

LeapFrog made the investment from its 5,000-crore fund, which focuses on financial inclusion and healthcare opportunities in India, marking its first investment in the country's education finance sector.

The South African-Australian investment firm infused $30 million into the company, with an additional $3-4 million coming in from Auxilo's existing investors Trifecta Leaders Fund-I and Xponentia Opportunities Fund-II. The capital infusion will help Auxilo expand its student loan portfolio.

"This is our first investment in education. It's a business that blends our core theme of financial inclusion not only by giving out loans but also helps people get access to education, which is tremendously important," Stewart Langdon, partner at LeapFrog Investments, told Mint.

“We like businesses that are growing very fast and making an impact. Auxilo is enabling some 10,000 people to go overseas this year and achieve their dreams - so it is high growth and high impact. For all those reasons, we are excited about Auxilo”, Langdon said, explaining the rationale behind LeapFrog's investment in Auxilo.

He also emphasized LeapFrog’s broader investment strategy in India: "There are two dimensions to what we are looking to do in India - we have a new 5,000 crore fund which is looking at financial inclusion and healthcare. You'll see us do more in healthcare as well. Now we also have a climate strategy. That's where you'll see us continue being active in India."

The Mumbai-based education lender said its loans and advances grew at a 75% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from FY21 to FY24, reaching 2,878 crore as of 31 March, 2024. Growth in its disbursements is being driven by the rising demand for higher education, particularly from students in smaller cities, who aspire to study abroad, especially in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM, fields.

India's diaspora sends back $111 billion in annual remittances—the largest globally—and plays a crucial role in the domestic economy.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 08:45 PM IST
HomeCompaniesLeapFrog leads ₹279-crore funding round in education finance firm Auxilo

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue