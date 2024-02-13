Leaving Hindenburg behind, Moody's upgrades four Adani firms
Moody's upgraded the ratings of two green energy firms and two electricity generation and distribution firms following improved financials, timely debt repayments and a capital infusion.
US-headquartered ratings firm Moody's upgraded the ratings of two green energy firms and two electricity generation and distribution firms of the Adani Group following improved financials, timely debt repayments and a capital infusion by the group over the past year.
