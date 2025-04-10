Companies
Leela-family scion-run Araiya Hotels to operate 10 properties by 2025, targets 40 in five years
Varuni Khosla 4 min read 10 Apr 2025, 01:52 PM IST
SummaryAraiya Hotels & Resorts employs an asset-light model and partners with real estate company Blue Billion and others to develop properties in various states, targeting unique experiences for travellers.
Boutique hospitality company Araiya Hotels & Resorts is scaling up its portfolio with 10 properties—of which four are being developed—in six states by the end of this year.
