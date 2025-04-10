Once at the helm of Hotel Leelaventure Ltd, the Nair family ceded control as mounting debt led to a series of asset sales. In 2019, the company’s key properties in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Udaipur were sold to Brookfield Asset Management in a ₹3,950 crore deal. While the Leela brand is owned by Brookfield and now known as Schloss Bangalore Ltd, the family retains ownership of its Mumbai hotel.