Rise of legal influencers raises concerns over consequences of misleading advice
Pratishtha Bagai , Krishna Yadav 5 min read 31 Oct 2024, 05:40 AM IST
SummaryThere is no regulatory oversight for legal influencers who put out content without establishing their credentials or adding disclaimers
Partners at top law firms have expressed alarm at the unchecked rise of influencers on social media who spread misleading and inaccurate interpretations of the law and asked viewers to be careful and seek legal counsel before acting on such advice.
