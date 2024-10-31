“Legal awareness is meant to educate the general public about rights and principles without advising any specific action. However, when influencers—some dressed in robes as if they are lawyers—take incentives and say things like, ‘If you’re stopped by the police, here’s what you should do,’ it amounts to indirectly advertising themselves as experts," said Sajan Poovayya, a senior advocate in the Supreme Court. "They’re presenting more than general information, which could mislead the public into thinking they are receiving proper legal counsel."