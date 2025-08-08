Lemon Tree’s Keswani to transition from dual role at top in succession planning

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd’s chairman and managing director Patanjali G. Keswani will become executive chairman of both LTH and its subsidiary Fleur Hotels as part of a leadership change effective 1 October.

Lemon Tree said in a statement on Friday that the management change was part of its long-term succession plan aimed at strengthening leadership.

The company announced the appointment of Neelendra Singh, managing director of Adidas India, as the managing director of Lemon Tree Hotels.

Saurabh Shatdal, managing director at real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield, will take over as managing director and chief executive of Fleur Hotels, which is expected to be listed on the public markets by the end of next year.

Chief financial officer Kapil Sharma will join Lemon Tree’s board as executive director while continuing in his role as the hotel operator’s finance head.

Lemon Tree Hotels, founded by Keswani, opened its first hotel in 2004 and has a portfolio of more than 230 hotels. It also has 110 hotels in the pipeline both in India and internationally.

The hotel group, which owns, leases, operates, and franchises hotels across segments, has seven brands including Aurika Hotels and Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Fleur Hotels, Red Fox Hotels, and the Keys brand.

Keswani, speaking with Mint in May, said Lemon Tree Hotels expected strong revenue growth this fiscal year, driven by a rebound in business travel, higher room rates, and expansion across hotel segments.

Lemon Tree was prioritising the public market listing of Fleur Hotels by December 2026 to go debt-free, he said, adding that post the listing the subsidiary is expected to generate more than ₹700 crore in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

The company also aims to capture the under-penetrated market of sub-40-room properties in smaller cities. This is part of a broader strategy to tap India’s growing demand for branded accommodation, which is projected to rise from 200,000 rooms currently to 300,000 by 2029-30.

Despite a brief dip in demand during the April-June first quarter due to the Pahalgam terror attack and a resurgence of covid, Keswani said he expected mid-teen revenue growth for FY26 supported by rising domestic travel and Lemon Tree’s growing footprint.

A seasonal boost Prashant Biyani, vice president for institutional equity research at Elara Capital, said the management changes at Lemon Tree bring greater clarity for the hotel company beyond Keswani.

“Having separate managing directors for each entity will help ensure healthy growth for both,” he said, adding that investors would be keen to see a clear growth strategy for Fleur Hotels ahead of its market listing in 12-15 months.

Despite softer demand for the hotel sector in the first quarter, Biyani expects occupancy to grow 1-1.5 percentage points from a year earlier in the ongoing second quarter.

Hotels are expected to charge 10-12% more for rooms on average, which combined with the increased occupancy is expected to boost the industry’s overall revenue per available hotel room by 12-14% in FY26, according to Elara Capital.

In the June quarter, Lemon Tree’s revenue from operations surged to ₹315.77 crore from ₹268.01 crore in the same year-earlier quarter. Net profit jumped to ₹48.10 crore from ₹20.11 crore a year ago.

Travel to northern cities such as Chandigarh, Amritsar, Srinagar, and Jodhpur was impacted by rising border tensions in early May, while the Air India plane crash in June triggered widespread flight cancellations.

This led to lower hotel bookings in cities such as Goa, Jaipur, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru that are heavily dependent on air connectivity.

Despite these setbacks, Elara remains optimistic about the hotel industry’s prospects in the second quarter owing to seasonal demand, long weekends, corporate events in Mumbai, and Kerala’s Onam festival.

Among listed hotel players, Lemon Tree Hotels will be a tactical stock pick for the second quarter, Biyani said.