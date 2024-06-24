Lenders move NCLT against 90-day extension for IIHL to complete RCap resolution
In February, the NCLT had approved IIHL’s resolution plan worth ₹9,861 crore for turning around Reliance Capital. The approved plan was to be implemented by 27 May. The proposal includes ₹7,300 crore in the form of borrowing from lenders.
Mumbai: Lenders to a bankrupt Reliance Capital have filed an affidavit before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) opposing the 90-day extension sought by the Hinduja group-owned IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) to implement its resolution plan.