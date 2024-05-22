Lenders seek to claw back over ₹31,000 cr from bankrupt firms' dodgy deals
Summary
- The value of such transactions has increased to ₹3.7 trillion, up from ₹3.39 trillion at the end of December
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: The administrators of insolvent companies have approached tribunals to reverse questionable pre-bankruptcy transactions of businesses worth over ₹31,000 crore from 131 cases in the March quarter in an effort to maximise the resources available for restructuring them, official data showed.