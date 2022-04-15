Lenders want a share of SBI’s Adani loan pie

MUMBAI : State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) nod to lend ₹12,770 crore to Adani Enterprises’ arm Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Ltd has generated a lot of interest among rival banks, with a group of five lenders willing to jointly take over a majority of the loan, said two people aware of the development. While SBI entirely underwrote the 15-year loan, five other banks are in the process of taking board approvals to join the lending consortium, they said, requesting anonymity. The names of the banks could not be immediately ascertained.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}