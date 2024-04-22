Levi Strauss is stretching beyond wholesale in search for new customers
Jennifer Williams , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 22 Apr 2024, 03:52 PM IST
SummaryLevi Strauss is leaning into its stand-alone stores to glean insight into shifting consumer tastes, its latest effort to expand beyond its image as a jeans maker. Now, it is working to keep the momentum going
Levi Strauss is leaning into its stand-alone stores to glean insight into shifting consumer tastes, its latest effort to expand beyond its image as a jeans maker.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less