Levi Strauss is stretching beyond wholesale in search for new customers

Part of the recast for Levi Strauss is an ongoing evolution into a brand that primarily sells goods directly to consumers instead of through wholesale customers. The brand, which historically has been propped up by sales through wholesalers, in 2022 unveiled plans for the direct-to-consumer business to account for more than 55% of revenue by 2027. At 48% for the quarter ended Feb. 25, the company is close, but that timeline has been pushed out, likely by a couple of years, because of a slowdown last year on denim spending, Singh said. Revenue for the three-month period, at $1.56 billion, was down roughly 8% from a year earlier, primarily on a shift last year in wholesale orders.