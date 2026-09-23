L&G layoffs: London-based company to cut 10% of workforce, or about 1,000 jobs, by mid-2027

Legal & General Group Plc (L&G) is eyeing to reduce its 10% of its workforce or about 1,000 jobs, by the middle of next year, reported Bloomberg on Wednesday. The decision is said to be a part of their the company's efforts to improve efficiency and streamline operations while reducing cost.

L&G CEO on upcoming layoffs CEO António Simões is pressing ahead with efforts to streamline the British insurer, added Reuters.

"To deliver our strategy successfully, we now need ​to make sure the way we work reflects the ​business we are becoming. Across L&G, we need to ⁠change how we work today and, through this, become ​a leaner organisation. By the middle of next year, we expect ​to reduce the size of our organisation by around 1,000 roles," Simões said.

The CEO believed that the company had grown too complex over the last​decade.

Voluntary and involuntary exits Reportedly, the company is launching a voluntary job reduction programme. However, it also hinted that if the voluntary exits don't achieve the necessary target, the company might force people out through involuntary or compulsory lay-offs.

Talking about the changes expected in the company, a spokesperson for L&G said it would help the company to focus investment on areas where it sees the strongest opportunities for growth. The insurer will also consult unions over the planned workforce layoffs.

Last year's job cut Asset management, one of L&G’s main business divisions alongside life insurance and pension-related products, is reported to be excluded from the cuts. It already went through a restructuring last year.

Due to the changes in the asset management, around 80 roles were cut, reported Reuters citing the Financial Times. On the other hand, the Times newspaper had reported 70 job cuts in asset management.

"We believe these changes will further strengthen our ability to focus on growth opportunities and execute on our long-term strategy," an L&G spokesperson had said about the changes in index funds and ETFs.

L&G performance Meanwhile, Simões, who became L&G’s CEO in 2024, has been working to improve the group’s performance and boost its share price.