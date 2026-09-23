L&G layoffs: London-based company to cut 10% of workforce, or about 1,000 jobs, by mid-2027

Legal & General Group Plc (L&G) is eyeing to reduce its 10% of its workforce or about 1,000 jobs, by the middle of next year, reported Bloomberg on Wednesday. The decision is said to be a part of their the company's efforts to improve efficiency and streamline operations while reducing cost.

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L&G CEO on upcoming layoffs CEO António Simões is pressing ahead with efforts to streamline the British insurer, added Reuters.

"To deliver our strategy successfully, we now need ​to make sure the way we work reflects the ​business we are becoming. Across L&G, we need to ⁠change how we work today and, through this, become ​a leaner organisation. By the middle of next year, we expect ​to reduce the size of our organisation by around 1,000 roles," Simões said.

The CEO believed that the company had grown too complex over the last​decade.

Voluntary and involuntary exits Reportedly, the company is launching a voluntary job reduction programme. However, it also hinted that if the voluntary exits don't achieve the necessary target, the company might force people out through involuntary or compulsory lay-offs.

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Talking about the changes expected in the company, a spokesperson for L&G said it would help the company to focus investment on areas where it sees the strongest opportunities for growth. The insurer will also consult unions over the planned workforce layoffs.

Last year's job cut Asset management, one of L&G’s main business divisions alongside life insurance and pension-related products, is reported to be excluded from the cuts. It already went through a restructuring last year.

L&G runs one of the largest asset management businesses in Europe, overseeing around 1.1 trillion pounds ($1.5 trillion) worth of assets, as per reports. The company had hired ex-PGIM executive Eric Adler to head the overall asset management division.

However, the division witnessed some changes to simplify the business and cut costs.

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Due to the changes in the asset management, around 80 roles were cut, reported Reuters citing the Financial Times. On the other hand, the Times newspaper had reported 70 job cuts in asset management.

"We believe these changes will further strengthen our ability to focus on growth opportunities and execute on our long-term strategy," an L&G spokesperson had said about the changes in index funds and ETFs.

L&G performance Meanwhile, Simões, who became L&G’s CEO in 2024, has been working to improve the group’s performance and boost its share price.

L&G’s stock has gained 13% so far in 2026. But, the company's shares have underperformed rivals such as Aviva and the broader market in recent years, as per Reuters.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.