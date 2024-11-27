Companies
LIC, mutual funds opposed Punit Goenka as Zee MD
Nehal Chaliawala , Ram Sahgal , Varun Sood 5 min read 27 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Goenka said he wanted to focus entirely on his operational responsibilities and offered to continue as CEO. The decision followed the view expressed by LIC, its largest shareholder, as well as recommendations by two proxy advisors to reject his candidature.
Officials of Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) informed executives of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd at a shareholder outreach programme that they would not back another five-year term for Punit Goenka as managing director, three people aware of the matter said.
