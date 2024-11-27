LIC, mutual funds opposed Punit Goenka as Zee MD

Calvert Research and Management, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management and the City of New York Group Trust, with about $200 billion of assets under management, rejected Goenka's reappointment, according to filings reviewed by Mint. "He has resigned as MD of the company and continues as CEO. Shareholders may question if any revision in the remuneration structure is warranted due to change in his role and scope of his responsibilities," reasoned Calvert. "The proposed pay is competitively positioned in comparison to industry peers. There is scope to provide exact weightage assigned to each identified financial parameter. 2.5% of net profit as an upper limit for proposed remuneration can lead to large range of payouts". Mint independently could not ascertain the ownership of Morgan Stanley and City of New York Trust in Zee.