Govt eyes a 2-3% LIC stake sale in multiple small tranches to meet public shareholding norm
Summary
- The stake sale may be carried out in two small tranches rather than a single offering during the upcoming fiscal year, provided market conditions are favourable.
New Delhi: The central government may divest 2-3% of its stake in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in 2025-26, depending on market conditions, as part of its efforts to meet the mandated 10% public shareholding requirement by 2027, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.