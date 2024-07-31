Companies
Why did Licious cross the road?
Samiksha Goel 12 min read 31 Jul 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Summary
- It’s not a chicken and egg situation—online meat and seafood retailer Licious simply wants to get to the other side and play offline. But why would it want to go where Fipola died and Swiggy quit, and tangle with the likes of Godrej, Venky’s and thousands of small vendors?
Bengaluru: Bengaluru resident Geetha, a cook by profession, is understandably passionate about food. When Mint caught up with the 40-something culinary expert in a busy market in the city’s Mahadevapura locality, she was about to enter a shop selling poultry and mutton. Asked why she was buying meat in person when she could do it from the comfort of her home, Geetha shot back, “Why would I go online when I can get fresh meat from the shop near my house?"
