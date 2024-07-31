Why did Licious cross the road?

The company has opened its first offline store in BTM Layout, Bengaluru, and will be opening three more by the end of this month, the founders told Mint. Reiterating that the pressure in the online business has nothing to do with their taking the offline route, Gupta said, “This year, we are not going to open in more than 20-25 cities. If I had that much pressure from the online business, I would have opened hundreds of stores, as I am still holding a lot of cash." The founders claim to have ₹800 crore in the bank.