LIC's market share slumps 58.50% YoY in September 2023, premium and policy figures fall
Life Insurance Council data showed that LIC's new business premiums for Septermber 2023 stood at ₹18,126.32 crore compared to ₹24,991.26 crore registered in September 2022.
Insurance behemoth, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), has lost market share of around 58.50 percent for the year till September 2023, data released by the Life Insurance Council showed. This is down 975 bps from the 68.25 percent registered in September 2022, as per reports.