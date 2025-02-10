For long, Lifebuoy was a germ-fighter. That's about to change
Summary
- The Indian soap industry is currently valued at approximately ₹25,000 crores in revenue, per data from NielsenIQ. However, the category has experienced a slowdown in growth.
New Delhi: Lifebuoy, one of the top-selling soap brands in India that is worth more than ₹2,000 crore in sales, is getting a makeover. Citing declining sales in the ‘hygiene soap’ segment, a top executive at HUL said that Lifebuoy will now be positioned within the broader ‘skin protection’ category, moving beyond its traditional ‘germ protection’ focus.