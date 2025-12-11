Lightspeed rolls out accelerator to fund India’s under-25 deeptech talent
Before launching India Ascends, Lightspeed invested $450,000 cheque in near-space drone carrier company Kalam Labs in 2021, and wrote a $5 million seed cheque to hyperspectral imaging company Pixxel in 2020
Lightspeed Venture Partners has stepped up backing for deeptech with India Ascends, a startup accelerator to support entrepreneurs with up to $3 million in seed funding. The venture firm will back more investments in the sector in the coming year, a partner at Lightspeed said, at a time of growing awareness of the potential of core IP in sectors such as aerospace, defence, robotics and AI.