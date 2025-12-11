Lightspeed rolls out accelerator to fund India’s under-25 deeptech talent

Applications for the current cohort close on 12 January, with winners being announced on 6 February. However, Lightspeed wants to do at least one more next year and two every year going forward. The firm might even expand the number of companies it includes on the platform, depending on the quality of applications they see. “If future cohorts are amazing and we see 25 teams that are amazing, we'll find a way to expand the cohort, not just keep it at 12," Mohapatra said.