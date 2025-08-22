Lightspeed India makes profitable exit from Innovaccer with 30% IRR

BENGALURU: Lightspeed India has exited its stake in healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) company Innovaccer earlier this year, two people familiar with the matter told Mint . The venture capital firm logged an internal rate of return (IRR) of over 30% on its investment, marking a profitable exit for one of the earliest institutional backers of the company.

“Lightspeed has been trying to exit the company for a while now," said one of the people cited above. “They're lucky to have made 30% finally on what was supposed to be a fund returner."

The decision to sell was largely catalysed by the entry of Kaiser Permanente to Innovaccer’s capitalisation table. Kaiser is one of the US’ largest healthcare providers, combining not-for-profit insurance plans with its own network of hospitals and professionals.

For Lightspeed, the investment marked an early bet that rode Innovaccer’s rapid valuation climb. The firm first invested in 2018, when Innovaccer raised $25 million in a Series B round led by WestBridge Capital, according to startup data intelligence platform Tracxn. The following year, it also participated in a $10 million extension of the round led by M12, Microsoft’s venture arm.

According to the person cited above, Innovaccer hasn't been doing well on account of their technology promises not meeting ecosystem demand and having spread themselves too thin in the healthcare software space. Innovaccer currently offers solutions across the value chain, starting from healthcare providers and customers to public health systems and those in the life sciences industry.

Still, US venture capital remains bullish on niche healthcare AI applications, particularly in areas like scribing. Scribing refers to applications that use AI to transcribe and summarise conversations. It is most commonly used in healthcare settings and helps in efforts to create electronic health records.

This year alone, Ambience Healthcare raised $243 million in a Series C led by Oak HC/FT and Andreessen Horowitz, Navina secured $55 million from Goldman Sachs, and Sully.ai raised $21.8 million in a Series A led by Amity Ventures.

Tiger Global Management joined Innovaccer’s cap table in October 2019, leading a $70 million Series C alongside Steadview Capital. It was also the firm that helped Innovaccer enter the unicorn club, when it led a $105 million fundraise at a $1.3 billion valuation. Innovaccer’s most recent financing came in January, with a $275 million Series F round from B Capital Group, Banner Health, Danaher Ventures, Generation IM, Kaiser Permanente and M12.

At the time, Innovaccer said the round included both primary and secondary components to provide exits for some of its early investors. The company also said it would use the funds to build multiple copilots and agents across clinical decision support, documentation and care management.

The company has paired this capital inflow with rapid top-line expansion. Innovaccer has said its revenue has been rising 50% year-on-year and that it is on track to hit $250 million in annual recurring revenue in 2025.

Innovaccer is not required to disclose consolidated financials since it is based in the US, but its India entity’s standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹350.9 crore in FY24, with ₹32.6 crore in profits, according to Tracxn data.

Founded in 2014 by Abhinav Shashank, Kanav Hasija and Sandeep Gupta, Innovaccer is headquartered in San Francisco and Noida. It serves 130 healthcare organizations, including six of the top 10 health systems in the US.

The firm competes with listed players such as Change Healthcare, Health Catalyst and privately-held Merative, owned by Francisco Partners. Its rise has coincided with a broader surge of venture funding into healthcare AI in the US.

The market itself is expanding rapidly. McKinsey & Co estimates that the US healthcare industry’s Ebitda will grow at a 7% compound annual growth rate from $676 billion in 2023 to $987 billion in 2028.

“Only a fraction of Ebitda translates into net income for the industry, with net income margins in the low single digits after accounting for interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization," the consultancy said.

Even as Innovaccer scales, co-founder Kanav Hasija left earlier this year to launch his own startup, MeltPlan, which focuses on the pre-construction phase of building projects.