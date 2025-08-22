Lightspeed India makes profitable exit from Innovaccer with 30% IRR
The India-born, US-focused healthcare AI firm has scaled to unicorn status, attracting Kaiser Permanente and other global investors to its cap table.
BENGALURU: Lightspeed India has exited its stake in healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) company Innovaccer earlier this year, two people familiar with the matter told Mint. The venture capital firm logged an internal rate of return (IRR) of over 30% on its investment, marking a profitable exit for one of the earliest institutional backers of the company.