Lightspeed gears up for new India-Southeast Asia fund, may raise $500 mn
The new fund this year coincides with an aggressive global fundraising push as Lightspeed raised over $9 billion across six new global funds.
Lightspeed India Partners, an early backer of firms such as Oyo and Razorpay, plans to raise its next India and Southeast Asia-focused fund in 2026, even as its initial public offering (IPO) exit pipeline begins to open up, two people with direct knowledge of the development told Mint.