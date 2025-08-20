Lightspeed-backed Centricity hires 30 private bankers to tap tier-2, 3 India’s affluent class

The leadership team includes Shvetank Mishra, ex-ABN AMRO, RBS, ICICI Securities; Pramod Kumar, ex-ICICI Direct, Canara HSBC Life; Apurva Dodia, ex-ICICI, Kotak, UBS, Motilal Oswal; and Gaurav Chahaun, ex-ICICI Bank, Kotak, Barclays, HDFC, Citibank, among others.

“While we may be the 20th or 40th player in private wealth overall, we are the first movers into tier-II, tier-III and tier-IV cities. Wealth creation has been uniform across India, but the wealth management ecosystem has not kept pace, particularly outside metros,” said Manu Awasthy, cofounder and chief executive of Centricity.

Also Read | Domestic participation boosts Indian markets despite FII outflows, Sachin Jasuja

The company also plans to hire another 30 bankers next year. Centricity plans to expand into other new lines of business to offer the ultra-rich residing in tier-II and tier-III cities, Awasthy said without disclosing further details.

The company is also entering the insurance broking business after securing a licence in December 2024. “After spending about five months building the technology stack, we launched the business in April 2025. The licence allows us to distribute insurance on our retail platform,” he said.

India’s wealthtech sector has seen frenetic activity in recent years, with startups such as Stable Money, Dezerv and Smallcase, among others, raising funds.

Regional footprint Founded in 2023, the two-year-old startup is targeting the ‘hidden wealth’ in tier-II, tier-III and tier-IV cities. Over the past two years, Centricity has set up more than 80 offices across 70 cities and partnered with over 12,000 mutual fund distributors and independent financial advisors to build a nationwide distribution base, said the company.

Centricity WealthTech raised $20 million ( ₹168 crore) in a seed funding round led by Lightspeed India Partners and backed by Burman Family Office (Dabur Group) and MS Dhoni’s Family Office, among others.

According to Kotak’s 2021 wealth report, about 45% of India’s UHNI population resides in tier-II and tier-III cities; however, the concentration of wealth is thinner. Metros may have thousands of families with ₹100 crore portfolios, while smaller cities may have just 20-50 such families each. This dynamic has historically deterred traditional firms from investing in local infrastructure.

The company leases its own branches in each city, typically staffed with 3-4 private bankers who support local partners. This presence, Awasthy said, helps build trust with clients and allows the firm to scale without the heavy overheads of relocating talent. “Unlike traditional bankers who juggle 100-200 relationships, Centricity restricts each banker to just 20 families. The firm works with clients holding at least ₹100 crore in financial assets in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, and a ₹50 crore threshold in other cities,” he added.

Revenue targets Centricity delivered ₹20 crore in revenue in its first year of operations (FY23-24), rising to ₹64 crore in FY24-25.

For the current year, the company is targeting ₹125-150 crore, and has already crossed ₹30-35 crore in the first two months. By next year, it expects to either break even or turn profitable with ₹250-300 crore in revenue, he said. The wealthtech firm aims to scale its assets under management (AUM) to about ₹50,000 crore over the next three years, up from the current ₹10,000 crore.