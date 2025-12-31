The fate of Vodafone Idea Ltd hangs in the balance, with the Union cabinet on Wednesday clearing a relief plan that punctured hopes, hammered its shares, and shook its fundraising hopes.
Limited AGR ‘relief’ leaves Vodafone Idea in limbo, spooks investors
SummaryAccording to officials familiar with the matter, the cabinet has decided to freeze the struggling telco’s pending adjusted gross revenues (AGR) dues at ₹87,695 crore for five years. The amount can be paid from fiscal year 2032 (FY32) through FY41.
The fate of Vodafone Idea Ltd hangs in the balance, with the Union cabinet on Wednesday clearing a relief plan that punctured hopes, hammered its shares, and shook its fundraising hopes.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More