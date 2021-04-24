OPEN APP
Linde India partners Tata Group to secure 24 containers for medical oxygen

Mumbai: Linde India, an industrial gases company, in partnership with Tata Group, has secured 24 cryogenic containers for carriage of medical oxygen from international sources, the company said today.

Indian hospitals are suffering a major crisis of oxygen supply amid the raging covid-19 pandemic.

"As India's second wave of Covid-19 pandemic continues to escalate rapidly, existing supply chains are under enormous pressure in meeting the huge demand, especially to the most impacted parts of the nation," the company said.

The central government on Saturday decided to import oxygen concentrated from abroad.

Each of these containers, which can carry up to 20 tons of liquid oxygen, will be used by Linde to pick up oxygen from various manufacturing facilities and deliver it to hospitals. These ISO containers can also act as interim oxygen storage in remote areas which are facing oxygen scarcity.

"These containers have arrived by airways to Eastern part of India, from where Linde would be transporting them to their Liquid Oxygen manufacturing facility. At the Linde facility, these cryogenic ISO containers would be conditioned and certified for liquid medical oxygen usage," the company said.

As of Friday, nearly a dozen firms, including Reliance Industries Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd, and JSW Steel Ltd supplied oxygen to hospitals.

Industries use oxygen for combustion, oxidation, cutting, and chemical reactions. To make industrial oxygen suitable for administering to humans, firms need to free it from impurities.

Manufacturers prepare liquid oxygen with 99.5% purity, which is then stored in large tankers and transported to distributors in cryogenic tankers at a specified temperature. It’s then regasified and filled into cylinders by distributors. These cylinders are then dispatched to hospitals.

