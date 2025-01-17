Companies
Small liquor firms decry Delhi's new point-based procurement system as favouring bigger brands
Varuni Khosla 5 min read 17 Jan 2025, 03:24 PM IST
SummaryDelhi's excise department plans to change its liquor policy with a new ordering system that could place smaller companies at a disadvantage. The objective is to address consumer choice and curb brand pushing in the alcohol market.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Small and medium alcohol companies have objected strongly to a plan being considered by the Delhi government to order liquor using a new sales-based points system that they said would favour their bigger rivals.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less