‘Listening, without unnecessary ego…,’ Zomato's Deepinder Goyal on how ‘Pure Veg’ fleet row was resolved
Please note that this Pure Veg Mode, or the Pure Veg Fleet doesn't serve or alienate any religious, or political preference, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said.
Zomato's top executives were on Zoom call lasting more than 20 hours after the food aggregator announced of their 'pure veg' food delivery service, which led to huge backlash, chief executive officer Deepinder Goyal told NDTV in an interview.