More companies convert to LLPs for easier housekeeping

New Delhi: A growing number of small-time entrepreneurs are converting their companies into limited liability partnerships (LLPs), seeking lower compliance costs and greater flexibility in their operations.
The cumulative number of companies converted to LLPs nearly doubled to 29,816 as of June 2026 from 15,716 five years earlier, according to the corporate affairs ministry data reviewed by Mint.
The conversions, involving mainly small, closely held businesses, also point to lower capital-raising needs, as companies can garner funds more easily than LLPs, analysts said.