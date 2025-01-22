Companies
Lodha versus Lodha: How a family agreement brought the Lodha brothers to battle
Nehal Chaliawala , Varun Sood 9 min read 22 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- If Mangal Prabhat Lodha's elaborate family settlement plan was designed to prevent conflict in the second generation, it was a grand failure.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai and Bengaluru: When Mangal Prabhat Lodha embarked upon the division of the real estate empire he founded in 1986, the underlying goal was simple: Avoid acrimony in the second generation, a phenomenon which has plagued Indian business families since forever.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less