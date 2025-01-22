Lodha versus Lodha: How a family agreement brought brothers to battle

"Consequently, between 2015 and 2017, multiple family settlement agreements and arbitration awards were passed by a sole arbitrator appointed by the family, despite me being out of Macrotech Developers Ltd. During this process, I was asked to transfer my shareholding in Macrotech Developers Ltd to my mother with the clear understanding between the four of us and the assurance from each family member that I was entitled to my share in the family business and that all business assets would eventually be divided equally between my brother Abhishek and I," Abhinandan said in response to a Mint questionnaire. He said he received just ₹500 crore across all awards and settlement documents, "as I was told that Macrotech Developers Ltd is not in a position to pay more then."