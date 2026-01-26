Lodha's maiden Bengaluru project runs into legal hurdle
Summary
Residents of existing towers on the land Lodha acquired have accused the developer of changing the plan without their consent. RERA has asked the company to seek approval from two-thirds of the residents.
Bengaluru: Mumbai’s Lodha Developers Ltd's maiden Bengaluru project has run into a legal tussle with a group of residents over the development of high-end residential towers.
