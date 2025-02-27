Companies
Lodha vs Lodha: No unsettled claims between brothers, mother claims in a letter
SummaryThis puts into question Abhinandan’s claim that he has unsettled dues from his brother as per the family settlement agreement.
Breaking the silence over the ongoing dispute between brothers Abhishek and Abhinandan over a family settlement agreement and the use of the Lodha brand, their mother Manju Lodha has stated that neither brother has any valid claim on the other’s business.
