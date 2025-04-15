Companies
Wellington Management may lead Porter’s $100 million round in logistics push
SummaryPorter entered the unicorn club after completing an internal round, where individuals bought shares from the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) pool at a valuation of $1 billion last year.
MUMBAI : Private equity firm Wellington Management is likely to lead a $100 million funding round in new-age intra-city logistics services provider Porter alongside other existing investors, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.
