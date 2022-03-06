Logistics firms look to ramp up tier-II, in-city expansion

In 2021, logistics operator LOGOS signed 1.8 million sq ft new leases and delivered 2 million sq ft, but it couldn’t complete some land acquisitions because of challenges that came as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. “We want to expand in eight cities, but also beyond them and look at in-city logistics. The challenge in in-city logistics is fragmented real estate ownership and high values, but we are keen on exploring the space. There is demand and it will be led by e-commerce and quick commerce firms, but there may be a constraint in supply," said Mehul Shah, CEO, LOGOS India. It plans to build another 2 million sq ft by 2022-end and may acquire a ready portfolio of one or two million sq ft.

