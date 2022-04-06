LOGOS commits 500,000 sq ft to LF Logistics in Luhari

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU : Logistics operator LOGOS on Wednesday said that it has committed 500,000 sq ft to LF Logistics, a third-party logistics services provider, for a distribution centre at the Luhari Logistics Estate, in Haryana.LOGOS Luhari Logistics Estate is part of LOGOS India Logistics Venture with Ivanhoé Cambridge, which has $800 million in investment capacity to develop and own modern logistics facilities in India.Globally, LOGOS has earlier leased warehousing space to LF Logistics in China, Australia and Indonesia.LF Logistics collaborates with over 400 brands and retailers through its distributionnetwork in Asia to provide tailor-made warehousing and transport management solutions. It has also been expanding its footprint across India and is working with fashion retailers to build their presence here.The new LF Logistics facility will be the fifth warehouse within the LOGOS Luhari Logistics Estate.LOGOS is developing around 3 million sq ft of warehousing space in 123-acre estate.LOGOS’ MD and co-CEO, Trent Iliffe said, “We are pleased to extend our partnership with LF Logistics, one of the fastest growing integrated logistics companies in India, to support their significant growth in this region. Having developed a three-storey, 1 million sq ft facility at our Wujiang FOHO E-commerce Hub Logistics Center in China and two facilities at Marsden Park Logistics Estate in Australia, LOGOS continues towork closely with LF Logistics to support their growth needs across the region."“LOGOS is committed to developing Grade A warehouses throughout India and we are pleased to be able to deliver a state-of-the-art property for LF Logisticsthat will enable them to bring their world class service to India," said Ashish Shah, Head of Leasing and Business Development.Prem Ramachandran, senior vice-president, LF Logistics India said, “Following our successful project in Australia, we are excited to extend our partnership with LOGOS to build a world-class logistics facility in Luhari. The logistics market in India has been seeing an upward trajectory driven by its growing manufacturing sector and rise of e-commerce. Leveraging our strong integrated logistics solutions and extensive experience in Asia, this new facility will allow us to meet our growing customers’ needs and manage high volumes with fast turnaround times." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

