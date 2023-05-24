Reliance Jio provides a variety of prepaid and postpaid plans for its fiber broadband service, which include unlimited high-speed internet, calling, OTT subscriptions, and more. While many of these plans offer bundled benefits, they typically require a 12-month commitment, meaning users must pay for the entire year in advance, even for monthly plans priced at ₹399. However, it's worth noting that Jio also offers broadband plans with different validity periods, so not all plans have a yearly requirement.

In addition to their yearly plans, Reliance Jio also provides broadband plans with monthly to quarterly validity. For the purpose of this discussion, let's focus on one of Jio's quarterly plans available under their prepaid JioFiber offerings. With a price tag of ₹1197, this plan is suitable for Jio Fiber users who are primarily interested in internet access and calling benefits. Now, let's explore the various features included in Jio's ₹1197 plan.

₹ 1197 plan

The ₹1197 plan provides a validity of 90 days and offers a symmetrical internet speed of 30 Mbps for both uploads and downloads. It includes unlimited data and voice calling benefits. Notably, the unlimited data allowance corresponds to a generous monthly cap of 3.3 TB of high-speed data, which should be ample for most users.

With a monthly cost of ₹399, this plan is a suitable choice for individuals who prefer not to recharge their plans on a monthly basis and are also not interested in committing to a yearly subscription. However, it's important to note that the final price of the plan, excluding GST, is ₹1197. Therefore, users should expect an additional cost based on the applicable tax when recharging with this plan.

For Jio Fiber customers seeking OTT benefits along with internet and calling, they would need to explore alternative quarterly plans as the previously mentioned ₹1197 plan only includes internet and calling features. However, it's important to note that these additional plans, which include OTT subscriptions, come at a higher cost compared to the budget-friendly ₹1197 plan due to the inclusion of free subscriptions.

Below are a few Jio Fiber prepaid plans that offer a quarterly validity of 90 days along with OTT benefits:

The Jio Fiber ₹2997 prepaid plan provides users with unlimited calling and data benefits, delivering a speed of 150 Mbps. Additionally, subscribers of this plan can enjoy the added advantage of OTT benefits from 16 different streaming platforms, such as Prime Videos, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, and more.

Moroever, the Jio Fiber ₹4497 prepaid plan provides users with a high-speed internet connection of 300 Mbps. Along with this fast speed, subscribers of this plan also receive an OTT bundle that includes 17 applications, including popular platforms like Netflix, Prime Videos, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, and more.

Customers who require faster internet speeds can explore the ₹7497, ₹11997, and ₹25497 Jio Fiber plans. These plans offer high-speed connections of 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps, respectively. Additionally, they include OTT bundles, making them suitable choices for users who have higher daily data consumption needs.