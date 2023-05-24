Looking for an affordable data plan? Check out JioFiber's ₹1197 plan with quarterly broadband and calling facilities!2 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 04:34 PM IST
The ₹1197 plan provides a validity of 90 days and offers a symmetrical internet speed of 30 Mbps for both uploads and downloads. It includes unlimited data and voice calling benefits. Notably, the unlimited data allowance corresponds to a generous monthly cap of 3.3 TB of high-speed data.
Reliance Jio provides a variety of prepaid and postpaid plans for its fiber broadband service, which include unlimited high-speed internet, calling, OTT subscriptions, and more. While many of these plans offer bundled benefits, they typically require a 12-month commitment, meaning users must pay for the entire year in advance, even for monthly plans priced at ₹399. However, it's worth noting that Jio also offers broadband plans with different validity periods, so not all plans have a yearly requirement.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×