L'Oréal appoints Jacques Lebel as new country manager for India effective October 2025

New Delhi: L’Oréal India named Jacques Lebel as its new Country Manager effective 1 October 2025, marking a key leadership transition as the French beauty giant sharpens its strategic focus on the fast-growing Indian market.

Advertisement

Lebel will succeed Aseem Kaushik, who will take on the newly created role of Chairman, L’Oréal India.

“L'Oréal has announced key leadership appointments to deepen its strategic engagement in India, a rapidly expanding beauty market. Kaushik has been appointed as the Chairman, L'Oréal India, while Jacques Lebel assumes the role of Country Manager, L'Oréal India,” the company said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Kaushik, who took over as Managing Director in January 2023, began his career with L’Oréal in 1995 in its consumer products division. He was appointed to lead the India business in November 2022, succeeding Amit Jain.

Advertisement

Kaushik’s new mandate as Chairman will focus on enhancing corporate reputation, managing public affairs, strengthening stakeholder engagement, and driving corporate social responsibility initiatives across the country, the company added.

Lebel previously served as General Manager of the consumer products division for L’Oréal in Mexico, where he “significantly accelerated business growth.” Before joining L’Oréal, he held senior roles at Procter & Gamble and AB InBev across Europe, India, the Middle East, and Africa.

“These appointments reaffirm L'Oréal's deep commitment to sustainable success and its dedication to contributing meaningfully to India's development,” the company said.

L’Oréal India reported a 12.6% rise in revenue from operations to ₹5,576.47 crore in FY24, compared with previous fiscal year, while net profit declined marginally to ₹487.46 crore.

Advertisement

Brand portfolio L’Oréal, the world’s largest beauty and cosmetics firm, entered India in 1994; the company is present in all distribution channels with 26 brands.

These include L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX in beauty; in hair and beauty salons it sells brands such as—L’Oréal Professionnel, Matrix, Kérastase, Redken; apart from premium personal care brands such as Kiehl’s, Lancôme, CeraVe. It also sells fragrances such as Ralph Lauren, Armani, Prada, Valentino, Diesel, among others.

Also read: Sanofi-back-to-pharma-group-11738590236292.html" data-vars-page-type="story" data-vars-link-type="Manual" data-vars-anchor-text="L’Oreal to sell $3.1 billion stake in Sanofi back to pharma group">L’Oreal to sell $3.1 billion stake in Sanofi back to pharma group